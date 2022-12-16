MANILA — Photos of Janella Salvador in Darna’s iconic battle gear circulated on social media early this month, spurring speculation about her villain character’s transformation into the title hero of the ABS-CBN series.

In “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” Salvado portrays Regina and her snake-haired alter ego Valentina, the equally iconic nemesis of the lead character played by Jane de Leon.

Over a week since the behind-the-scenes snaps made the rounds online, the primetime teleserye finally offered a clear answer to the theories that the images generated.

Titled “Frenemy,” the December 17 episode showed Salvador in full costume as Darna, but in green instead of the Martean warrior’s signature red.

Emerging from a room, Regina as Darna finds herself afloat and hearing voices cheering her name. Despite being garbed in Darna’s recognizable outfit, Regina becomes aware that she is not the one being celebrated.

The public’s adoration of Darna — the root of her spite for the heroine — turns out to have creeped into her sleep. Shouting in terror, Regina awakes from her nightmare.

Later in the episode, Regina’s confidant Narda — who, unknown to her, is actually Darna — makes a desperate attempt to save her friend from Valentina’s clutches. It becomes clear to Narda, however, that Regina has been wholly claimed by her serpent persona.

Their struggle turns violent, with Valentina knocking Narda unconscious before the latter could retrieve the stone that would transform into Darna.

