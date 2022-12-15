Darna (Jane de Leon) and Valentina (Janella Salvador) face off anew in the Thursday episode of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” had a pivotal turn in its episode on Thursday, as the superhero’s nemesis Valentina finally revealed her human identity in public, shocking those closest to her, including Narda.

In the episode titled “V-Day,” Regina (Janella Salvador) was trapped in a fire set off by Noah (Paolo Gumabao) and Andre (Young JV) to sow chaos at a charity ball, which in part acknowledged the lawyer and philanthropist’s civic work in Nueva Esperanza.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Seeing Regina surrounded by flames on stage, Narda (Jane de Leon) rushed to transform into Darna to rescue her friend. However, Regina, who has long been envious of Darna’s popularity, resisted her help out of spite and instead willed her transformation into Valentina.

The sight of her closest friend becoming her mortal enemy shocked Darna, whose human identity as Narda remained a secret from Regina.

Not only was Regina exposed to her confidant; she also revealed herself as the feared and abhorred Valentina, whose vigilante justice gradually became indiscriminate killings motivated by lust for power.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The revelation made Regina the target of a shoot-to-kill order from the town mayor, Zaldy (Simon Ibarra), who has long despised the social justice crusader for publicly criticizing him. Now, he had a legitimate reason to use deadly force on Regina — she is a terror as Valentina.

Narda, meanwhile, was adamant about saving Regina, believing that her friend’s values remained intact despite Valentina’s claim that the serpent persona has overcome their shared identity.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

While Brian (Joshua Garcia) agreed that Valentina must be hunted down despite his own reservations, Narda insisted that they exhaust all efforts to keep Regina safe before defeating her snake-haired alter ego.

Threatening to further complicate matters is the inevitable revelation of Darna’s human identity — a woman whom Regina deeply cares for but whose superpowered version she loathes.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.