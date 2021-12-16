IG-official: Kit Thompson introduces girlfriend

MANILA — Actor Kit Thompson went Instagram-official with his girlfriend, showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni, with a photo of their date.

Thompson shared the snap on Wednesday, captioned simply, “Out first date,” with a heart emoji.

Jalandoni was among those who commented on Thompson’s post, calling him, “My love.”

Prior, neither Thompson nor Jalandoni has shared a post hinting at their romance.

Thompson rose to fame in 2012 as a housemate of “Pinoy Big Brother.” He is currently seen in “La Vida Lena” and “The Kangks Show,” and will star in the ABS-CBN adaptation of South Korea’s “Flower of Evil.”

Jalandoni, meanwhile, is an upcoming actress who has so far appeared in titles such as “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and “Paglaki Ko, Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar.”