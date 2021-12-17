MANILA -- Engaged couple Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo turned to social media to ask for prayers as typhoon Odette hits the island of Siargao.

Eigenmann, who is currently is Manila, expressed her concern to the people in the island they call home.



“Cancelled flight going home due to super typhoon Odette. Receiving updates about current damages happening in our home but also just very worried about our loved ones on the island. Hope this passes soon,” Eigenmann told her followers.

She also shared a clip showing how strong winds toppled trees.

For his part, Alipayo reported that there's no more cellular signal in Siargao.

“No more signal sa isla. Please pray for my island home Siargao,” Alipayo posted on Instagram Stories.

Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) made its first landfall in the Philippines over Siargao in Surigao del Norte on Thursday afternoon, PAGASA said.