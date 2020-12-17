Bernadette Sembrano launches Christmas single 'Yakapin Ang Pasko'

MANILA – After helping write the lyrics for the theme song of the primetime series “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” veteran broadcast journalist Bernadette Sembrano is back in the music scene.

Just recently, the “TV Patrol” anchor launched a heartfelt Christmas track under Star Music titled “Yakapin Ang Pasko.”

Based on true stories, the song seeks to extend comfort and hope for those who are feeling weary to celebrate the yuletide season.



“Yakapin ng Pasko” also pays tribute to the faith and resilience of Filipinos after enduring calamities before Christmas.

“They ask, ‘Paano na sa Pasko?’ but the answer to this difficult question, I witnessed in the lives of the survivors themselves,” she said.



“Filipinos not only survived, but can actually thrive, grounded on a deep faith in God and love for their families and ‘bayanihan,’” she added.

According to Sembrano, her inspiration in coming up with the song was Jose Mari Chan, describing the whole process of creating the track as the “culmination” of her music journey that started in 2019.



Songwriter and musical director Homer Flores arranged the Christmas tune while ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo produced it.



“For more than 20 years as a broadcast journalist, I have been inspired by our interviewees, and we all have been moved towards compassion to help each other in time of need,” she related.



“Now, also as a songwriter, do allow me to give our heart’s story wings, to soar especially in this difficult time for all of us. May we all find comfort and hope by embracing Christ in our hearts,” she said.

