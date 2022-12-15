Photo from Vice Ganda's Instagram account and screenshot from Prime Video.

MANILA — The queens of "Drag Den Philippines" paid homage to Vice Ganda with a challenge based on his iconic line in "It's Showtime".

In the show's second episode that aired Wednesday, the queens were tasked to throw shade at their fellow competitors in the mini-challenge called "may nag-text".

"In honor of the iconic device of pang-ookray popularized by the legendary Vice Ganda, at dahil diyan, may nag-text," Sassa Gurl said.

"May nag-text. Oh my God, I haven’t heard that in so long," contestant NAIA added.

Vice Ganda's “may nag-text” jokes in “It’s Showtime” were an added entertainment value to the 13-year-old Kapamilya noontime program.

The host would later star in various films while also becoming a queer icon.

After the "Drag Den Philippines" queens loosened up, they proceeded to the main challenge, with Maria Cristina winning the round.

She chose NAIA to compete in the "dragdagulan" to claim the advantage. The former also won the match-up and will be tasked to do the order of performances for next week's challenge.

Hosted by Manila Luzon, "Drag Den Philippines" was launched last Dec. 8 on Prime Video.

The show was unveiled in July 2021 as the “first-ever drag reality show” in the country, and by August held its auditions for aspiring queens.

However, it was “Drag Race Philippines,” the local version of the wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” that first aired with Precious Paula Nicole winning the crown.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

