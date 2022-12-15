Vice Ganda in a light moment during the December 13 media launch of ‘Partners In Crime.’ Miguel Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — There’s a reason Vice Ganda’s drama projects have been and far between and have a slim chance, if at all, to come around again.

Put simply, the screen superstar is aware of his brand and his fans’ expectations, and drama is out of the equation. That’s also the reason he’s offering his tried-and-tested comedy for his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) comeback, but with new collaborators and a fresh sub-genre to shake things up.

Vice Ganda spoke at length about embracing his “Unkabogable” brand and moniker during the Tuesday media conference of the movie “Partners In Crime,” which marks his first project with box-office director Cathy Garcia-Molina and social media darling Ivana Alawi.

“Of course, there is this thing called ‘brand,’” the comedian said, when asked whether he considered significantly changing his MMFF showcase this year from his past titles. “You have a brand, and you have to keep and protect that brand. Ta’s meron kang core. Iyon ‘yung things na kini-keep mo, pinoprotektahan mo.”

This year marks a decade since Vice Ganda’s MMFF debut in 2012, which kicked off his near-annual winning streak at the Christmas box office. In total, including “Partners In Crime,” Vice Ganda has starred in the lead role of eight MMFF entries.

All of those movies were comedies, as expected from Vice Ganda, but with a notable mix in setting or sub-genre that would differentiate one from its predecessor. “The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin,” for instance, saw Vice Ganda as the title military officer in action-packed scenes, while “Girl, Boy, Bakla, Tomboy” was part-family drama with no less than screen veteran Maricel Soriano as the comedian’s mother.

“While carrying and protecting and enriching your brand, you have to reinvent every now and then,” Vice Ganda explained. “You have to keep up with the times. Lahat nag-i-evolve, ang landscape, ang panahon, ang tao, ang hitsura natin. Hindi ka puwedeng maiwan sa nakaraan. What you are today will no longer be the same tomorrow. Sa hitsura mo pa lang, hindi ka puwedeng iyon ka lang habang buhay. Mag iiba-iba ka ng hitsura for you also to be interesting in their eyes.”

“Kung wala ka nang ino-offer, kahit mahal ka nila, maghahanap sila nang maghahanap ng may ibang mai-o-offer. Endless ang needs ng mga tao to be entertained. Meron silang mga pinagdaanan na, ‘Kailangan aliwin mo kami, pero kung hindi mo na kami masyadong naaaliw, at meron nang bagong mang-aaliw, doon kami sa bagong mang-aaliw,’” he added.

Going by his star power and left-and-right recognition as one of the country’s most influential personalities, Vice Ganda has done more than enough to keep his loyal fans and casual viewers entertained.

“That is very challenging, and you have to accept the challenge, kasi if not — babu! Lalayasan ka ng tao. Iiwanan ka ng industriya, kasi umaandar ‘yung industriya. Hindi ka puwedeng babagal-bagal, hindi ka puwedeng tatanga-tanga. Iyong title na ‘Unkabogable,’ it’s been my brand and at the same time, it’s my lifestyle,” he said.

NO MORE DRAMA

Having a deep understanding of his “Unkabogable” brand has led Vice Ganda to a vital career decision — of no longer taking on any drama project.

Among the few times Vice Ganda starred in a drama were for Lenten episodes of “It’s Showtime,” as well as his autobiographic special for the iconic drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

The comedian was asked about the possibility of working anew with Alawi after “Partner In Crime,” but this time in dramatic roles. Vice Ganda’s ready answer: “No, I don’t think I’m going to do it.”

“First, it’s not my brand,” he told ABS-CBN News. “I can do some drama sa loob ng comedy movie ko, pero kung drama ‘yung gagawin ko, it’s not my brand. It’s not because I can’t do it, but because I don’t think that the Filipinos would love to see me in a dramatic role, crying.”

He gave as an example his daily hosting duties on “It’s Showtime.” Referring to both the “madlang people” and his colleagues in the ABS-CBN program, he said: “‘Yung mga tao, gusto nila nakikitang masaya ako. At ‘yung kasiyahan ko, nagiging kasiyahan nila. ‘Yung kasiyahang ginagawa ko, ‘yung katatawanan ko, ‘yung kabalbalan ko, ‘yung kagagahan ko, nagbibigay ng liwanag sa kanila ‘yun, e. ‘Pag naisip nila ‘yung ‘Vice,’ comedy.”

Circling back to being a staple of the MMFF, Vice Ganda recalled a market research that gave insight into the expectations of moviegoers when it came to his yearly movies.

#PartnersInCrime cast, creatives promise “comedy with a heart” in #MMFF2022 entry.

“‘Pag ang mga tao, pumipila at tinatanong, ‘Ano pong papanoorin?’ Ang sasabihin, ‘Lima, kay Vice Ganda.’ Hindi nila sinasabi ‘yung title ng pelikula ko. Parang wala silang pakialam kung ano ‘yung title ng pelikula ko. Ni hindi nga yata nila alam kung ano ‘yung title, basta, ‘Panonoorin namin si Vice Ganda.’ Kasi gusto nila ‘yung comedy ko. Bihira ‘yung nagsasabi raw ng title ng pelikula ko ‘pag bumibili sila ng tiket.

“Panonoorin nila ako kasi gusto nila tumawa. Kung gusto nila umiyak, hindi ako ‘yung pipiliin nila panoorin. Panonoorin nila si Daniel, si Kathryn, si Joshua, hindi si Vice,” he said, referring to fellow Kapamilya stars Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, and Joshua Garcia.

Garcia-Molina, who happens to be a frequent collaborator of the three actors, interjected on the topic of Vice Ganda’s ability to give a drama performance. The director, who was seated beside Vice Ganda during media launch, recalled being surprised by the comedian’s portrayal of more heartfelt moments in “Partners In Crime.”

“Sinabi niya it’s not that he can’t. It’s because he can!” Garcia-Molina said. “Panoorin niyo itong pelikulang ito. Nagulat ako. Minsan, hindi ko naman siya mino-motivate. ‘Ba’t tumulo?!’ Nagugulat ako. I am so amazed that he really has that side of him.”

“Actually, in every comedian, talaga, I think nandoon ‘yung malalim na drama. Tingnan niyo, panoorin niyo, makikita niyo ang Vice Ganda na ganoon. Pero tama naman si Vice, parang hindi ko rin kaya na buong pelikula ay drama. It was a challenge also in this film, to give heart na may kaunting teary-eyed while making you laugh,” she said.

