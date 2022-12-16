MANILA – Former child star Bugoy Carino and volleyball player EJ Laure made sure to enjoy family time when they visited a beach in Zambales.

On Instagram, Carino proudly shared some snaps of him with Laure, who was coming from a semifinal stint in the Premier Volleyball League.

In the caption, the former Hashtags member seemed to take a swipe at their critics, saying: “Love doesn't need to be perfect, it just needs to be true.”

They also had a family picture while sitting on the shore at sunset.

Last June, Carino admitted in an interview with Karen Davila that he first thought of aborting their child to save his showbiz career. He was only 16 when he impregnated Laure, who was already 21 at that time.

“Una po talaga ang desisyon namin ipalaglag na lang 'yung baby. Parang bata pa ko nun, hindi ko alam na buhay pala 'yung mawawala kapag ipinalaglag mo or something,” he revealed.

“Sabi ko sarili ko, o sige para lang mabalik 'yung career ko. Alang-alang sa family ko para makatulong ako talaga nang sobra at para mabalik 'yung mga shows na ibinigay sa 'kin. 'Yung tiwala sa 'kin ng ABS. Sige, ipalaglag na lang.”

But his parents, according to him, encouraged him to push through with the pregnancy.

He likewise defended Laure from netizens, explaining that he really likes the athlete.

The situation took a toll on Carino’s career, losing several projects. Luckily, he was able to establish a mineral water station business from his early earnings in showbiz.

