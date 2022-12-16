Marina Summers, BINI's Mikha Lim, Jamie Rivera, and Jona are among the ABS-CBN Music artists who lent their voice to the extended version of 'Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa't Isa.' ABS-CBN Music

MANILA — “Inspirational Diva” Jamie Rivera and P-Pop group BINI are just 2 of 54 recording artists and groups lending their voices for an extended version of “Tayo Ang Ligaya Ng Isa’t Isa”, the song of ABS-CBN’s 2022 Christmas ID.

Kapamilya recording arm ABS-CBN Music released the new cut and music video online on Friday.

The singers featured in the new version represent ABS-CBN Music’s three labels: Star Music, Star Pop, and Tarsier Records.

The ensemble includes 28 artists who sang in the original version of the Christmas ID such as Gary Valenciano, Sharon Cuneta, Erik Santos, and Regine Velasquez.

"Inspirational Diva" Jamie Rivera and fellow Star Music artists Jeremy G, Angela Ken, and Jona are among the over 30 voices from the record label singing in the #TayoAngLigayaNgIsatIsa extended cut.



Rivera, who has yet to sing in an official Christmas ID, joined the all-star singing cast of “Sa Araw Ng Pasko,” Star Music’s 1998 Christmas hit, and also sang in the “Pagbangon” version of the 2013 Christmas ID “Magkasama Tayo sa Kuwento ng Pasko”.

In the extended cut, she delivers a call of “Come let us worship Him” before the song crosses to the “praise” portion of its bridge.

BINI members Jhoanna, Aiah, Stacey, Maloi, Colet, Sheena, Gwen and Mikha each get solo portions in a latter chorus, where they all harmonize at the end line.

Fellow Star Music group BGYO was also slated to sing but were unable to join the recording, said ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.

He said the five BGYO members were in COVID-related isolation at the time, but have since recovered.

Star Music’s JMKO and Jeremy G preview the extended cut of “Tayo Ang Ligaya Ng Isa’t Isa with ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo and other team members during a recording session. ABS-CBN Music

Manalo, the co-composer of “Tayo Ang Ligaya”, said ABS-CBN Music does not always put out its own version of Christmas ID songs.

But he added it was apt to do one with this year’s theme of gratitude and coming together.

“Tayo sa ABS, as much as possible gusto natin, dahil celebratory ang Christmas, gusto natin for everyone to be in it," Manalo told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

“Dahil ang daming gustong maging part ng ID, hindi lahat nabigyan ng chance… Siyempre ang daming singers, so na-excite ako kasi mas marami pang na-showcase na ABS-CBN Music artists, pero kulang pa din. Kasi kung siguro pakakantahin natin lahat, siguro isang oras na iyon.”

The final cut of the extended version is just over 7 minutes.

Aside from Rivera and BINI, singers from Star Music included in the extended version are Angela Ken, Jeremy G, Zachary, Bryant, Carlo Bautista, SAB, Lian Kyla, JMKO, LA Santos, and Jona.

“It’s ABS-CBN where I started my career, my music career and sobrang happy ako to be a part of this, sobrang grateful to be a part of this, to show my gratitude through this song,” Jeremy G said.

Angela Ken, who opens the song, said it was an honor to help encourage Kapamilyas in giving joy to others.

“Instead of spreading hatred to one another, let’s just spread love and happiness to one another, kasi tayo-tayo lang din ang magtutulungan hanggang dulo,” she said.

Star Music artists reprising their parts are: Janella Salvador, Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Ogie Alcasid, Moira Dela Torre, Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, Jolina Magdangal, Jed Madela, Morissette, Angeline Quinto, Erik Santos, KZ Tandingan, Khimo, Bailey May, Piolo Pascual, and Sharon Cuneta.

Music label Star Pop is represented by 18 artists, including Krystal Brimner, Trisha Denise, Janah Zaplan, Cesca, Bryan Chong, Kice, Sheena Belarmino, and Shanaia Gomez.

Other Star Pop singers who were also in the original version are: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Belle Mariano, Kim Chiu, Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Francine Diaz, Klarisse De Guzman, Anji Salvacion, and Kyle Echarri.

AC Bonifacio, who sings in both versions, is under Star Magic Records.

Meanwhile, "Drag Race Philippines" runner-up Marina Summers is one of 7 acts handled by Tarsier Records who perform in the cut.

Also under Tarsier are 5-person band Nameless Kids, duo Allen & Elle, Maki, Jon Guelas, Anne, and Zion Aguirre.

“Tayo Ang Ligaya Ng Isa’t Isa’s” extended version is also available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

