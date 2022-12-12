Who is the 'star' singer of ABS-CBN Christmas IDs?

MANILA — Getting to sing in an ABS-CBN Christmas ID, especially one that becomes a hit, guarantees some form of immortality for a Pinoy recording artist.

In the 20 years since the Kapamilya network launched star-studded music videos to ring in the holidays, over 100 solo artists and groups have lent their voices to songs that have become a staple of the Filipino Christmas celebration.

But of all those voices, some have become constants, so much so that they are always anticipated each time the ‘Ber’ months roll around.

What’s behind those given the microphone?

The factors can range from the artists’ longevity or “status” as Kapamilyas, the themes for each year, and even scheduling concerns or availability, said ABS-CBN creative heads who have worked on the IDs.

Out of the 18 song-based ABS-CBN Christmas IDs since the first in 2002, 12 or more than half had Sarah Geronimo as a vocalist.

The Pop Star Royalty’s voice has also been heard in every Christmas ID since 2016 and is one of only 4 acts who carried their own song.

Meanwhile, the artists next to Sarah G in the list of those who sang the most Christmas IDs have 8 singing credits or less.

‘POP STAR’ NG PASKO

BEFORE & NOW: Sarah Geronimo & Erik Santos singing in the 2004 ABS-CBN Christmas station ID “Sabay Tayo, Kapamilya” & the latest ID “Tayo Ang Ligaya Ng Isa’t Isa in 2022. Courtesy: ABS-CBN

Sarah’s first appearance in an ABS-CBN Christmas ID was belting the first chorus of the 2004 theme “Sabay Tayo, Kapamilya”.

It was also the first Kapamilya Christmas ID sung by an all-star cast.

A newly-signed talent for the network 2 years after winning the “Star for a Night” singing contest on IBC-13, the VIVA artist was billed as part of the so-called “champions” including Erik Santos and Rachelle Ann Go, who also sing in the 2004 ID.

Erik Santos follows Sarah G with the most Christmas ID credits, at 8 songs.

Most of the Christmas IDs from aughts were traditional — a song accompanied by staged Christmas scenes of the network’s artists.

The 2004 ID was a rarity — and ahead of its time — by featuring the artists singing along to the song.

Four years later, Sarah sang 2008’s “May Katuparan ang Hiling sa Kapamilyang Kapiling”.

It made her the only one with a solo Christmas ID credit among the top 12 singers.

The following year, the iconic “Bro, Ikaw ang Star ng Pasko” ID turned ensemble singing into the dominant vehicle for Christmas IDs.

Sarah delivered the final singing line in that ID, as well as in the 2012 ID “Lumiliwanag Ang Mundo Sa Kuwento Ng Pasko”.

‘ASAP’ MANIA

'ASAP' mainstays Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Sarah Geronimo, and Piolo Pascual, along with 'The Voice Teens' winner Jona Soquite, were among the performers of 'Just Love' in 2017. FILE/ABS-CBN

Next to Sarah G and Erik Santos in the list are veteran mainstays of the Sunday noontime show “ASAP”: Gary Valenciano, ZsaZsa Padilla, and Martin Nievera, each with 7 song credits.

The top 5 artists have sung in all 3 of ABS-CBN’s post-broadcast-shutdown Christmas IDs.

Piolo Pascual, KZ Tandingan, Bamboo, and Darren Espanto come next with 6 singing credits each.

The youngest artist among the top 12 Christmas ID singers is Elha Nympha, who won “The Voice Kids” Season 2 in 2015 and debuted in that year’s Christmas ID “Thank You For The Love”.

Elha shares with Daniel Padilla and Ogie Alcasid the next record of 5 Christmas IDs sung.

Jonathan Manalo, creative director of ABS-CBN Music, the label handling many of the station ID singers, describes the top Christmas ID performers as the network’s musical pillars or icons.

He said it only follows that many of them are also regulars of ABS-CBN’s flagship musical variety program and longest-running live entertainment show.

“Mostly ‘yong mga poste natin, ‘yong mga icons natin that you are seeing in ‘ASAP’, most of them expected mo nang nasa IDs natin,” Manalo told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

“‘Yong singing parts, laging ang top of mind diyan, ‘Sino ‘yong mga mainstays ng ABS-CBN’, and alam naman natin ‘yong music icons natin. ‘Yon ‘yong mga nasa ‘ASAP’.”

(“You expect mostly our pillars—who are the icons you watch in ‘ASAP’—to be present in our channel IDs. For the singing parts, the top-of-mind for everyone is, ‘Who are ABS-CBN’s mainstays?’ And we know our music icons are those in ‘ASAP’.”)

KAPAMILYA SNAPSHOTS

“ASAP” is not the only musical show reflected in the selection of Christmas ID vocalists.

Sarah’s other singing credits are due to her starring in the reality singing contest “The Voice Philippines”, which ABS-CBN picked up in 2013.

“The Voice Philippines” judges and/or finalists have top-billed 5 Christmas IDs for 4 straight years from 2013 to 2016, and in 2019’s “Family Is Forever”.

Judge Bamboo joins Sarah in the top 12, while Lea Salonga is among the top 21 singers with 4 singing credits.

Sharon Cuneta, who has sung in 3 Christmas IDs, debuted her first vocal part after she became a judge-mentor in “The Voice Kids” in 2016.

“The Voice Kids” alums Darren Espanto and Elha Nympha are in the top 12.

Aside from Salonga, other artists who have sung in 4 Christmas IDs (completing the top 21) are Kathryn Bernardo, Yeng Constantino, Billy Crawford, Moira Dela Torre, Toni Gonzaga, Iñigo Pascual, Angeline Quinto, and Regine Velasquez.

Manalo added that many of those chosen to sing are artists who have active projects for that year — a “snapshot” of ABS-CBN’s talent roster.

“May kinalaman din sa kung ano ang nangyayari sa network, kung ano ang nangyayari sa ABS-CBN, para relevant din ‘yong list ng artists na nag-a-appear,” he said.

(“It also has something to do with what is happening in the network, in ABS-CBN, so that the the list of artists appearing are relevant to the audience.”)

And yet, he said, there are other obstacles to getting all singers together—the pandemic now one of them.

“As much as possible gusto natin, dahil celebratory ang Christmas, gusto natin for everyone to be in it… Pero sa totoo lang, mayroon ding realities ng scheduling, kasi hindi mo basta-basta mapagtutugma ang schedules ng lahat,” he explained.

“Minsan may shooting, out of the country, lalong-lalo na ngayon ‘yong COVID is another threat or hindrance for artists to not be able to come.”

(“As much as possible, because Christmas is celebratory, we want everyone to be in it. But truthfully, there are many realities in scheduling, because you cannot align everyone’s availability.

“Some are shooting or out of the country. More so now, COVID is another threat or hindrance for artists to not be able to come.”)

‘THANK YOU FOR THE LOVE’

Around 400 Kapamilya personalities sang together at ABS-CBN’s Dolphy Theater for the 2018 Christmas ID “Family Is Love”—the most number brought into one place. For the recording, 28 artists sang the year’s jingle.

The 2022 Christmas ID “Tayo Ang Ligaya Ng Isa’t Isa” now holds the record for the most vocalists — 39 solo artists and one group, the Dagalak choir of Dr. Yanga’s Colleges Inc. in Bocaue, Bulacan.

It is also the first ID in 3 years that was (for the most part) recorded on-site again.

Of the top 21 singers of ABS-CBN’s Christmas IDs, 15 of them sang here.

Closely behind the 2022 ID is 2017’s “Just Love Ngayong Christmas” with 32 solo acts, plus the 5-man Boyband PH.

Manalo, who composed the music for “Tayo Ang Ligaya,” said the song also had a lot of lines and longer lyrics which were distributed to as many singers.

Robert Labayen, head of ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management and the main creative brains behind the Kapamilya station IDs, said their team usually drafts a list of suggested singers for each year.

This then goes through ABS-CBN Music and ultimately gets the final say from ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes (CVV).

“Kaya tayo maraming singers palagi, marami tayong magagaling na singers sa ABS, kahit sino’ng ituro mo. Saka kahit ‘yong ‘di dati magaling kumanta naging magaling na gaya ni Anne [Curtis],” Labayen said.

(“We always have many singers because there are plenty of talented singers in ABS-CBN, whoever you point to. Even those who were not good at singing before but later improved, like Anne Curtis.”)

But over recent years, the Christmas ID ensemble has included artists who are known more for their acting than singing skills.

This began with 2015’s “Thank You For The Love” , which brought together the 3 biggest young love teams of the time — KathNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla — both in the top 21); JaDine (James Reid and Nadine Lustre); and LizQuen (Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil).

The past 2 IDs have included up-and-coming tandems such as Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, a.k.a. DonBelle, and KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, a.k.a. KDLex.

While there is an element of fan-service to the casting, Labayen said Vidanes also meant it as a form of thanks to the artists themselves amid ABS-CBN’s currently trying period.

“Natutuwa siya sa talents na ito kasi naging loyal sa atin. Kahit nawalan tayo ng franchise, ‘di na masyado marami ang program natin, ang mga talents na ito ‘di tayo iniwan, kaya gusto ni Cory na kasama sila,” he said.

“Gusto ni CVV magpakita ng pasasalamat sa mga talents na nag-stay with us. Saka gusto sila makita ng madla, kahit hindi sila pang-level ng ‘The Voice’ — basta nairaraos naman ang kanta nila, disente naman.”

(“She is happy with these talents because they remained loyal to us. Even if we lost a franchise and there are fewer programs, these talents did not leave us. This is why Cory wanted them included.

“CVV wanted to show gratitude to the talents who stayed with us. And viewers also want to see them, even if their singing is not at the level of ’The Voice’ — as long as they can decently carry their singing parts.”)

As long as there remain an audience looking forward to these, Kapamilya Christmas IDs — and the voices that give life to them — are here to stay in the coming years, Labayen said.

“Kailangan maramdaman natin na andyan pa rin tayo as one with our audience.”

(“We need to let everyone feel that we are still there as one with our audience.”)

