WATCH: Bride-to-be Alex Gonzaga is a stunner in wedding gown

MANILA — Ahead of her actual wedding, bride-to-be Alex Gonzaga on Wednesday shared a glimpse of what she might look like on the big day, as she was introduced as the muse of a bridal fashion designer.

“This is pure elegance,” Gonzaga said in her Instagram post showing her in one of the creations of Joe San Antonio for his La Grace line.

In his own post, San Antonio described Gonzaga as the “purest embodiment” of his collection, noting that “grace” can mean both elegance and goodwill.

Gonzaga, 32, got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Mikee Morada, in January 2020.

While they have yet to reveal a date for their nuptials, the couple appears to be on track to settling down soon, as they shared early this month that the construction of their dream house has begun.