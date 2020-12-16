'Hindi ako nagpapatawa': Ryan Bang holds back tears as Vice Ganda reminds 'son' he won't be around forever

Ryan Bang and Vice Ganda have an emotional conversation during the Wednesday episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Ryan Bang appeared to hold back tears on Wednesday as he and Vice Ganda, his “It’s Showtime” co-host whom he also considers his second “mother,” had a heart-to-heart about having to eventually part, in the Wednesday episode of the noontime program.

Vice Ganda’s reminder to his “son” that he won’t be around forever to guide him came up during the Tawag ng Tanghalan segment, when a contestant, Donna Gift Ricafrente, shared her grief of losing her father 8 years ago.

Ricafrente’s tearful account dredged up Vice Ganda’s recent conversation with Bang just a few days prior.

“Umiiyak siya, sabi niya sa akin, ‘Pag wala ka sa tabi ko, hindi ko kaya.’ Pinapagalitan ko siya,” Vice Ganda narrated.

Recalling what he told Bang at the time, Vice Ganda went on: “No, ayoko ng lampa. Kung lampa ka, hindi kita anak. You have to be your own strength. I can’t be your strength all the time. Huwag kang umasa na nandito ako forever. Darating ang oras na iiwanan kita, Ryan. At dapat kaya mo ‘yon. At dapat, ngayon pa lang, handa ka doon.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

Upon Vice Ganda’s request on Wednesday, Bang joined them on stage, with the comedian reiterating his words of advice to his ward.

“Bakit tayo maghihiwalay? Bakit hindi tayo magkikita, e sasama nga ako sa ‘yo kahit saan ka pumunta?” Bang protested.

Vice Ganda answered, “Ryan, I want you to be strong, and when you are strong, I am happy.

“Hindi tayo maghihiwalay kasi karugtong ka ng puso ko. But physically, we will have to be away from each other in time.”

Bang conceded, but added: “Promise, hindi ako nagpapatawa… Malayo pa ‘yan. Gusto ko, magkasama tayo more than 20, 30, 40 years.”

Turning the camera to address viewers in general, Vice Ganda urged parents to let their children make mistakes.

“Hayaan niyo silang magkamali, hayaan niyo silang mag-decide. Tapos pag nagkamali, tsaka niyo sila suportahang magkabangon. Pero hayaan niyo rin silang madiskubre kung paano sila babangon, kung paano nila matatama ang kanilang mga pagkakamali.

“Hindi puwedeng sinusubuan natin nang sinusubuan. Pag bini-baby nang bini-baby, nabobobo ‘yung mga bata. Nahihirapan sila paglabas ng bahay. Hindi na nila alam kung paano sila haharap sa hamon ng mundo, kung hindi kayo katabi.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC

Bang, 29, has been open about his longing for his parents, who are based in their native South Korea, and how his “It’s Showtime” family, particularly Vice Ganda, has helped him cope throughout his decade-long career in Philippine showbiz.

As recently as October, Bang and Vice Ganda turned emotional on “It’s Showtime” when the former credited his “mom” as a source of happiness, whenever he misses his family in South Korea.

The two particularly shed tears when Vice Ganda said that he would want Bang, along with Vice Ganda’s mother, to walk him down the aisle once he gets married.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC