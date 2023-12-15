SB19. Photo from SB19's Instagram account.

MANILA — P-pop boy group SB19 can use and promote with their name again after resolving issues with former manager ShowBT Philippines Corp., member Josh Cullen said Friday.

SB19 recently cancelled their Asian tour in some locations and were not using their name and logo in their promo materials and events.

In an interview, Cullen said they settled issues with their former manager and will be continuing with their endeavors next year.

"We got it settled, maayos na lahat. Nagkaroon kami ng maayos na usapan and 'yun ang pinakaimportante kasi sabi ko nga kaya nagkakagiyera kasi hindi inaayos and everything stops siyempre kapag nagpaapekto ka at tumigil ka," Cullen told ABS-CBN News.

"And for us ang pinakamahalaga ngayon, we got our name and we got to promote as SB19 again and move forward, 'yun 'yung pinakaimportante sa 'min and I have my brothers with me. Everything else, siguro 'yung mga nangyari ganoon naman talaga. Normal sa buhay 'yun, sa araw-araw, ang importante nagkaayos kaming lahat," he added.

Asked what he learned from the experience, Cullen said: "It is rough pero kasi mentally hindi ka dapat nagpapaapekto ... sabi ko nga eh get right kumbaga ikaw mismo as yourself, you make the right choices."

1Z Entertainment earlier said the group had "come to an agreement" but did not give further details.

Last October, SB19 officially launched their own company 1Z Entertainment, with leader and main rapper Pablo as chief executive officer.

