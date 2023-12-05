SB19. Photo from SB19's Instagram account.

MANILA — P-pop boy group SB19 has resolved their issue with their former manager ShowBT Philippines Corp., 1Z Entertainment announced Tuesday.

In a statement, 1Z Entertainment said the group has "come to an agreement" but did not give further details on the matter.

"We formally announce that we have come to an amicable agreement with ShowBT Philippines Corp. through a fair and equitable resolution," they said.

1Z Entertainment noted that SB19 will be resuming their activities following the new development.

"Thank you for your patience and unwavering support towards SB19 and 1Z Entertainment. Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin eagerly anticipate reconnecting with all of you in their upcoming endeavors. We can't wait

to see you all again soon."

SB19 recently cancelled their Asian tour and has not been using their name and logo in their promo materials and events.

Last October, SB19 officially launched on Sunday its own company 1Z Entertainment, with leader and main rapper Pablo as its chief executive officer.

