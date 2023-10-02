SB19 officially launches own company 1Z Entertainment

MANILA -- Pinoy pop supergroup SB19 officially launched on Sunday its own company 1Z Entertainment, which now manages the group.

The all-boy group announced its newest milestone during a live session on SB19's official YouTube channel.

"We are very excited to share with all of you a few developments we have with our company 1Z Entertainment," Josh Cullen said.

"Alam niyo naman po na we built our company before. It's called 1Z Entertainment. Finally tonight po officially magde-debut na si 1Z," added Justin as they unveiled the 1Z Entertainment logo.

SB19's leader and main rapper Pablo will be the chief executive officer of 1Z Entertainment.

"Actually sobrang excited ako ngayon kasi pinaka-pride namin itong 1Z Entertainment. Isa ito sa mga biggest achievements namin in life," said Pablo. "1Z Entertainment is built by members of SB19 together with all the people behind the cameras... kasama namin sila sa 1Z."

In the video, Pablo also mentioned what they hope to achieve with the new company.

"Siguro five years ago when SB19 was just starting, together we had a dream. That dream was to have Filipino music, Filipino talent, the whole Filipino culture to be pinned onto the world map. Sobrang laking pangarap noon para sa amin and we felt like a lot of people din na nakapaligid sa amin, they think that the dream was so big na they feel like we couldn't achieve it," he said.

"Pero nagpatuloy kami kasi naniniwala kami, unang-una sa lahat, we have each other to lean on. At naniniwala kami na kapag pinag-igihan namin ay may mararating kami. Ayun nagpatuloy ang SB19."

Pablo said they want "to challenge everything that we see in this industry."

"Sometimes nabi-view pa kami na nagmamagaling kasi gusto namin ay hands-on kami sa lahat nang ginagawa namin kaya siguro ganun. In truth, we were just so focused on our goal, on the vision that we want to achieve that's why we couldn't just blindly follow the things that we were told to do... Since this is also our future, gusto namin hands-on kami sa ginagawa namin," Pablo explained.

With all the challenges that they faced, the group realized that they need an "ecosystem" where people will thrive and grow to elevate the outputs and contents.

"Kaya nung nagkaroon kami ng chance na i-build 'yung 1Z talagang it took all the might to take a step forward. Kasi sobrang hirap niya kung iisipin. Pero iniisip na lang namin we have vision and we have the people behind us na talagang tutulungan kami na ma-achieve ang dreams na 'yon," Pablo said.

"This company was built and SB19's key message 'yan 'yung to get you into the zone and break the norm. Talagang binibigyan namin ng pride 'yung motto na 'yon, mahalaga sa amin 'yon kasi doon kami nagsimula. And we are taking the same guiding principles not only for SB19 but for future generation of artists, performers and creatives alike. 'Yun ang gusto ng 1Z," he added.

SB19 was previously managed by ShowBT Philippines.

Meanwhile, SB19 also announced that the group will be having a concert tour in Asia with shows in Singapore on November 15, Bangkok, Thailand on November 19 and Dubai on November 24.

SB19 will also perform at the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival 2023 Round in Indonesia.

The group will also launched the podcast "Atin Atin Lang" starting this October. It will come out every Monday and will be exclusively available on Spotify.

