Joshua Garcia, Anne Curtis, and Carlo Aquino. Courtesy of Metro.Style, Magic Liwanag/Kapamilya Online Live/ Carlo Aquino, Instagram

MANILA — ABS-CBN has unveiled the line-up of shows that it would offer in the first quarter of 2024.

The ABS-CBN Christmas Special at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday evening revealed that Prime Video platform hit "Linlang" would hit the free TV airwaves soon.

Starring Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino and JM de Guzman, the drama series about infidelity was the most watched series on Prime Video in different countries and territories worldwide.

With the success of the Kim-Pau series comes a follow-up project for the pair who will bring to life the Philippine adaptation of the beloved K-Drama series "What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim."

"It’s Okay Not To Be Okay", another K-Drama, will be given a Filipino spin that will star Anne Curtis, Carlo Aquino, and Joshua Garcia. The project made headlines years back when it was offered to Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, who turned it down.

Asian Academy Creative awardee for Best Actor in a Leading Role Arjo Atayde is back in his winning role in the web series "Bag Man" and this time, he will be acting alongside powerhouse actors John Arcilla and Judy Ann Santos.

After "Flower of Evil", Piolo Pascual will be working on the new teleserye "Pamilya Sagrado". He will be joined by young actors Kyle Echarri and Grae Fernandez.

"Pinoy Big Brother", one of the most successful reality shows on Philippine TV, is opening its doors once again.

The singing competition "The Voice" is also coming back and this time, teens will take the spotlight, hoping to make coaches turn in their favor. Netizens are starting to get curious as to who will be the coaches in this comeback season. Will Sarah return to the coaches' chair? Will Bamboo and Lea Salonga make a comeback, too?

