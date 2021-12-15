A scene from Korean network tvN's drama 'Happiness,' which stars Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo. Photo: Twitter/@tvN_Asia

MANILA — Filipino K-drama fans are in for a treat as Smart Communications Inc. recently partnered with tvN to curate the South Korean network's shows on its streaming app.

Starting Wednesday, Smart subscribers will be able to watch tvN dramas and variety shows on the GigaPlay app, the Philippine company said in a statement.

Here's a schedule of the upcoming content on the app:

• "Happiness" starring Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik and Jo Woo Jin

- Dec. 22-23, 12-5 p.m. onwards

• "Spring Camp"

- Dec. 24, 2:30 p.m. onwards

• "The Sixth Sense"

- Dec. 25-29, 2:30 p.m. onwards

• "Work Later, Drink Now" starring Lee Sun-bin, Han Sun-hwa, Jeong Eun-ji, and Choi Si-won

- Dec. 25-27, 9:30pm onwards

• "3 Meals A Day: Fishing Village 5"

- Dec. 30-31, 2:30 p.m. onwards

• 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs)

- Jan. 1 2022, 2:30 p.m.

• 2021 World K-Pop Concert

- Jan. 2 2022, 2:30 p.m.

tvN is owned by Korean media conglomerate CJ E&M, which also operates music channel Mnet, and organizes the MAMAs and K-pop festival KCON.

KCON and Mnet's music program "M Countdown" are also available for streaming on the GigaPlay app.

Aside from Korean content, live concerts, sporting events and local shows can also be streamed on the app.

