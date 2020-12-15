‘Para kaming nakabusal’: After Ian’s ‘truth’ about Nora, Matet and Lotlot speak up

MANILA — After her brother Ian de Leon’s revelation of his rift with their mother, Nora Aunor, another of the screen superstar’s children addressed her fans with a quote about being “delusional” on Monday.

On Instagram, actress Matet de Leon shared an image of a quote that went: “Some people are really so delusional that they think it’s disrespectful when you don’t just sit back and allow them to continue to disrespect you.”

In its caption, she addressed “Noranians,” or the loyal fanbase of Aunor, writing, “Para kaming nakatali, naka busal, habang sinasampal sampal.”

Matet did not include details as to the supposed actions from Noranians she pertained to.

Her post, however, came a day after Ian’s YouTube video in which he explained why he skipped a birthday party Aunor had organized for him, in the process mentioning a conflict involving people “surrounding” the screen veteran.

In her own birthday greeting to Ian, another de Leon sibling, actress Lotlot de Leon, meanwhile, directly answered a follower who criticized Ian for not showing up at the party Aunor had prepared.

“Iyan po ang problema,” Lotlot wrote in response to the anonymous account. “May nabasa lang kayo at isang panig lang narinig niyo nanghuhusga kayo agad.”

“Nakapanig na po kayo agad ni hindi niyo alam ang mga totoong nangyayari. Wag po ganun. Puro kasinungalingan lang ang binabato.”