MANILA -- It was a cute Christmas treat for the madlang people as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Disney on Ice visited "It's Showtime" on Thursday.

Mickey and Minnie were introduced by Patrick Quinn, the host of the Disney on Ice, and China Quinn, who portrays Moana in the show.

Before leaving the show, Minnie and Mickey Mouse also gamely posed for a selfie with the hosts of "It's Showtime."

"Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder" will happen from December 22 to January 7, 2024 at SM Mall of Asia Arena.