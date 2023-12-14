Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Anji Salvacion still expressed her gratitude to all those who posted negative comments about her performance in the series "Linlang."

In "Magandang Buhay" on Wednesday, Salvacion, who was with her "Tabing Ilog: The Musical" co-stars, also shared how she coped with the criticisms.

"Actually by God's loving grace, sobrang grateful ako kasi I am surrounded with people who kept me grounded tapos people who believe in me. Tapos lagi kong sinasabi ito, the only thing we can cope up with change is by learning and walang tao na nag-aaral agad na instant," Salvacion said.

The "Pinoy Big Brother" winner added: "Masasabi ko na lang po sa kanila ay thank you. At least po 'di ba I get to know the feedback and I get to apply the things that I really have to learn and the things that I have to improve. So thank you so much."

It will be recalled that Salvacion made headlines after receiving criticisms on her performance as Kate Alcantara in "Linlang."



In a previous interview, Salvacion also shared her response to criticisms online.

"Ang hirap kasing mag-explain and I don't wanna prove myself to anyone kasi at the end of the day, may mga tao na they believe what they believe in and we cannot change their minds," she said.

"Just let them be, I don't talk anymore. I just let them talk and talk and I'm just here gonna do my thing," she added.

