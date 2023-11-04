Christian Bables defends Anji Salvacion from backlash

Actor Christian Bables defended on social media Kapamilya star Anji Salvacion, who has been facing criticism for her portrayal of Kate Alcantara in the series “Linlang.”

On X (formerly Twitter), Bables offered words of encouragement to the actress.

“Dear Anji Salvacion, I am excited for you to unleash the brilliant actress in you ❤️ For as long as you admit there’s a huge room for improvement, ok na yun. The rest ingay lang. Please never give up on learning your craft. Meron yan, Anji. I believe in you ❤️,” Bables said.

The actor, who says he is an “avid viewer” of “Linlang,” admitted he believes Salvacion still has a lot to learn. He, however, urged netizens to be kinder.

“Everything, naniniwala ako, lahat nadadaan sa magandang pananalita. Lagi ko sinasabi may choice. Ang kabutihan po ay choice. Nasa sayo kung uunawa ka, magmamahal, kaysa manakit,” Bables told press in an interview held after the media conference of MMFF entry “Broken Hearts Trip”.

He went on: “I personally do not know Anji, I am not connected, but I really felt the need to speak up and use my platform to give her words of encouragement. Parang hindi kayanin ng konsensya ko madurog dreams ng bata dahil sa hurtful and hateful comments natatanggap araw-araw. When in fact, she can still improve.”

Bables also hopes Salvacion will not be deterred by the recent backlash and will continue to chase her dreams as he sees great potential in the young star.

“Sana na realize niya hindi pa end ng world as an actress. Ang lahat ay natutunan. Lahat may tamang panahon, but I know deep in my heart, sometime, somewhere, she will be an amazing actress,” he explained.

He went on: “To tell you honestly, kailangan pa niya matuto. I hope and pray she has willingness to act on it and learn there, as well as accept there is still room for improvement.”

Drawing from his own experience, the actor also offered some advice.

“Ako po bilang isang aktor, I speak for myself, only para sa akin, wag ka sasalang ng hindi ka handa,” he said.

The “Dirty Linen” star also moved netizens to instead use their platform for spreading positivity instead of hate.

“It is never right pagtawanan yung kahinaan ng isang tao. Gaano ka peaceful at kaganda internet o environment in general. Kung pipiliin natin to be kinder or nicer, hindi ko naman madiktahan, pero baka lang sakali, mayroon ako kahit papano boses, maliit man na, sana nagagamit ko ng tama,” he reasoned.