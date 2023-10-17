Anji Salvacion reacts to criticisms on 'Linlang' performance

Photo from Anji Salvacion's Instagram account.

MANILA — "Pinoy Big Brother" winner Anji Salvacion has reacted to criticisms on her performance in the new ABS-CBN series "Linlang."

Some viewers, including talent manager Ogie Diaz, felt that her character and that of Kice were unnecessary to the main plot.

But Salvacion pointed out that there were some scenes that were cut that would have made more sense of her role on the show.

"Before that scene, may mga scene pa 'yun na hindi (nasama) sa Prime (Video) kasi may limited din na time sa Prime," she explained on Teleradyo Serbisyo.

Salvacion also noted that her message to her fans not respond to bashers was allegedly twisted.

"I was there to call my Sunshines na huwag na nating patulan kasi at the end of the day, 'di naman natin sila kilala. They are just there to judge us and all," Salvacion said.

"Actually, ang gagaling ng bashers, na-connect nila 'yung tweet ko sa sinabi ni Mama (Ogie). Wala naman akong sinabing ganoon kay Mama (Ogie)," she added.

Asked about her response to criticisms online, Salvacion said: "Ang hirap kasing mag-explain and I don't wanna prove myself to anyone kasi at the end of the day, may mga tao na they believe what they believe in and we cannot change their minds in their close-minded."

"Just let them be, I don't talk anymore. I just let them talk and talk and I'm just here gonna do my thing," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: