Christian Bables promotes his Metro Manila Film Festival movie 'Broken Hearts Trip.' Josh Mercado

MANILA -- While promoting his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) movie “Broken Hearts Trip,” Christian Bables teased his fans and hinted about his reunion project with Jennica Garcia.

During the run of “Dirty Linen,” the two artists earned positive feedback on their chemistry.

“Basta mayroon kayong aabangan sa amin ni Jennica. Hopefully unang quarter ng 2024,” Bables told the media.

Bables said Garcia is the easiest person to have chemistry with, as he talked about their friendship and praised Garcia’s acting prowess and kindness.

“We’re going strong as friends. We’re very good friends. We’d like to keep it that way. Kung bibigyan ako ng pagkakataon ni God, somehow gusto ko sana na kagaya ni Jennica. But not necessarily Jennica. Kasi ayaw naming masira ang friendship. Parang mas magiging panghabang-buhay kami kung magiging friends lang,” he said.

The award-winning actor added: “Si Jennica, hindi mahirap magustuhan kasi napakabuting tao, napakatotoong tao.”

Asked if he was the one who suggested Garcia for "Dirty Linen," he responded, “Oo. Kasi gusto kong mayroong nag-aalaga sa kanya, sa career niya kasi sayang. Ang husay ni Jennica. I think napakalayo nang mararating niya.”

Asked if he would be willing to do kontrabida roles, if given the chance, he said, “I’m very excited if ever mao-offer-an ako ng kontrabida character. Sinisigaw siya ng puso at kaluluwa ko. Gusto ko ng isang kontrabida character.”

During the interview, Bables revealed that he wants to be a father, while also talking about his dream house.

“I have so much love to give. Actually gusto ko nang magkaanak. Kung bibigyan ng pagkakataon, gusto ko na magkaroon ng pamilya. Ayaw ko naman pilitin. Kapag binigay sa akin, go,” he said.

“I’m starting to build my future for my future family. ‘Yung bahay na pinapatayo ko para sa Nanay at mga kapatid ko. Gusto ko kasi magkakasama kami. Pero kung bibigyan ng pagkakataon ni God, malay mo ‘yung katabi or ‘yung malapit dun (na lupa) para [naman] sa future family. 2025 pa matatapos. 900 square meters, three floors. Dream house talaga.”

Reflecting on a year of blessings, he ended: “I’m glad and very thankful. Grateful ako. Grabe hindi ko matatawaran ‘yung blessings na binigay sa akin ngayong taon.”

Directed by Lemuel Lorca and produced by Benjie Cabrera, Omar Tolentino, Power Up Workpool Inc., BMC Films, and Smart Films, “Broken Hearts Trip” opens Christmas Day in cinemas.