Jovit Baldivino finally laid to rest

Singer Jovit Baldivino, who passed away last December 9 due to stroke complications, was finally laid to rest on Wednesday.

A Mass was held for the late singer at the Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Rosario, Batangas past 12 noon before the funeral convoy left for the cemetery.

Baldivino’s remains were brought to his final resting place at the Paradise View Memorial Garden also in Batangas by his family.

LOOK: Minutes before Baldivino arrived, it rained but that didn't stop fans, supporters and kababayans from joining the family in bringing Jovit to his final resting place. pic.twitter.com/UuoPfJy9I6 — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 14, 2022

At the cemetery flocked some of Baldivino’s supporters, who waited despite the slight rain shower just to catch a final glimpse of the late singer, and take part in the final tribute for him.

Baldivino rose to fame as the first grand winner of ABS-CBN’s nationwide talent-reality show “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2010.

Baldivino was only a teenager selling siomai in Batangas when he joined “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2010. Even then he was already a YouTube hit with his rendition of The Journey’s “Faithfully”.

He won P2 million after topping text and online votes with 48.81 percent. His runners-up were dance groups Baguio Metamorphosis and Velasco Brothers.