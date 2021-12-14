Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Twelve years since he entered showbiz, Enzo Pineda can now call himself an award-winning actor — a dream-come-true which came at a time when he admittedly considered pursuing new goals outside the industry.

Pineda, 31, was named best supporting actor in the 69th FAMAS on Sunday, for his portrayal of a journalist who appears virtuous but preys on younger men, in the Jason Paul Laxamana film “He Who Is Without Sin.”

“Finally, after 12 years, nakakuha rin ako ng acting award. Iniisip ko na nga, ‘Baka hindi ako mahal ng acting, ng passion ko, baka one-sided lang ‘to,’” Pineda told ABS-CBN News on Tuesday.

“Since right now, I’m doing a lot of different things, parang hindi na nga siya pumapasok sa utak ko lately,” he said. “Tinanggap ko na sa sarili ko na maybe I should do something else for the meantime.”

Pineda has been juggling his studies in culinary agriculture, and his reservist training under the Philippine Marine Corps.

“Kinalimutan ko na muna ‘yung acting lately, sa totoo lang. I guess, bumabalik, kasi nanalo ako ng award. I still belong pala!” Pineda said.

Pineda, who debuted in showbiz via the talent search “StarStruck” in 2009, shared that to this day, he questions whether he is a capable actor.

“Ang daming days na I doubted myself. May one point na, ‘Do I still want to be an actor?’ Kinuwestiyon ko na rin ‘yung sarili ko,” he said.

Unlike some of his peers who are naturally talented, Pineda surmised that his competence as an actor draws from his dedication to learn, specifically the technical aspect of the craft.

“Hindi ako pinanganak na magaling na aktor. I really did my homework. It’s more of putting in the time, the effort, the hard work, kaya ako nagkaroon ng award,” he said.

The tenacity, no matter the long wait, has finally paid off. Pineda answered affirmatively when asked whether the trophy has convinced him to stay on. Beyond that, he’s also aiming higher as an actor.

“I want to aim high. Definitely, I want a best actor award. Hopefully, with the film that I did recently, ‘pag lumabas na sila, those can land me a nomination, sana,” he said.

“I’m going to shoot for the stars na rin. I named my dog Oscar, because I want to have an Oscar award some day!”