Fantasy film 'Magikland' dominates 69th FAMAS awards

Posted at Dec 13 2021 01:26 AM | Updated as of Dec 13 2021 08:12 AM

MANILA — Fantasy adventure film "Magikland" was named Best Picture in the 69th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS) on Sunday.

The film also bagged Best Director, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.

Allen Dizon bagged the Best Actor award for his role in the film "Latay", while Alessandra de Rossi was named Best Actress for her role in the film "Watch List".

Here is the full list of winners:

BEST PICTURE

  • Magikland

BEST DIRECTOR

  • Christian Acuña (Magikland)

BEST ACTRESS

  • Alessandra de Rossi (Watch List)

BEST ACTOR

  • Allen Dizon (Latay)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Dexter Doria (Memories of Forgetting)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Enzo Pineda (He Who Is Without Sin)

BEST CHILD PERFORMER

  • Miel Espinosa (Block Z)

BEST SCREENPLAY

  • Manny Angeles and Paulle Olivenze (Hayop Ka!)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Rody Lacap (Magikland)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • Ericson Navarro (Magikland)

BEST EDITING

  • Manet A. Dayrit and She Lopez-Francia (Magikland)

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

  • Kean Cipriano and Brain Coat (On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

  • ‘Maibalik’ by Joshua Bulot and JBK (Us Again)

BEST SOUND

  • Gerald James D’Lonsod, Albert Michael Idioma, and Vanya Fantonial (Magikland)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Richard Francia and Ryan Grimarez (Central Digital Lab) for Magikland

BEST SHORT FILM

  • Solo by Kevin Piamonte

GERMAN MORENO YOUTH ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

  • Joaquin Domagoso
  • Cassy Legaspi

FPJ MEMORIAL AWARD

  • Mon Confiado
