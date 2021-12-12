MANILA — Fantasy adventure film "Magikland" was named Best Picture in the 69th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS) on Sunday.

The film also bagged Best Director, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.

Allen Dizon bagged the Best Actor award for his role in the film "Latay", while Alessandra de Rossi was named Best Actress for her role in the film "Watch List".

Here is the full list of winners:

BEST PICTURE

Magikland

BEST DIRECTOR

Christian Acuña (Magikland)

BEST ACTRESS

Alessandra de Rossi (Watch List)

BEST ACTOR

Allen Dizon (Latay)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Dexter Doria (Memories of Forgetting)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Enzo Pineda (He Who Is Without Sin)

BEST CHILD PERFORMER

Miel Espinosa (Block Z)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Manny Angeles and Paulle Olivenze (Hayop Ka!)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Rody Lacap (Magikland)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ericson Navarro (Magikland)

BEST EDITING

Manet A. Dayrit and She Lopez-Francia (Magikland)

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Kean Cipriano and Brain Coat (On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

‘Maibalik’ by Joshua Bulot and JBK (Us Again)

BEST SOUND

Gerald James D’Lonsod, Albert Michael Idioma, and Vanya Fantonial (Magikland)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Richard Francia and Ryan Grimarez (Central Digital Lab) for Magikland

BEST SHORT FILM

Solo by Kevin Piamonte

GERMAN MORENO YOUTH ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Joaquin Domagoso

Cassy Legaspi

FPJ MEMORIAL AWARD