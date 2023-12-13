MANILA -- Actor-director Fifth Solomon has opened his own production outfit Passion5 Studios.

On Instagram, the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate also revealed that the first project of his company is "Lasting Moments," which will star JM de Guzman and Sue Ramirez.

"Lasting Moments," which is written and directed by Solomon himself, will be shot in Singapore and in the Philippines.

"Ang dami kong nilapitang producers, investors. Ang daming beses nabigo. Umuwi nang walang natanggap na pinakahahantay na 'OO'. May panahon na napagod na ako at tinanggap na hanggang dito na lang ako. Hindi ko na makakamit 'to. Pero dahil isinigaw ko sa mundo ang nais ko, naging mabuti ang tadhana. Salamat sa aking mga business partners sa pagbibigay tiwala, TJ, Neil, Jet, Chris & Justin. Sa pagbibigay ng pagkakataon na di lang makapag direk at sulat. Kundi makapag produce na rin kasama niyo," Solomon said.

