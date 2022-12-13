MANILA – For Neri Naig, her husband Chito Miranda Jr. has always been the only one in her heart.

Marking their 8th wedding anniversary, Naig paid tribute to Parokya ni Edgar lead vocalist, whom she considers the best husband and father.

“Happppppy 8th wedding anniversary, Dad! 8 years na tayong kasal, 12 years na tayong naglalandian,” she said in the caption.

“Thank you sa pagiging best husband! Thank you at araw-araw mo pa rin akong pinapatawa, nililigawan, pinapakilig, at kinukwentuhan ng buhay buhay. Mas gusto mong kasama kami ng mga anak mo kaysa tumambay kung saan man. The best dad ka talaga,” she continued.

The businesswoman also thanked the “Idol Philippines” judge for being her number 1 fan, cheerer, supporter and critic.

“Pero ikaw naman ang only 1 sa puso ko. Nahawa na ako sa kakornihan mo,” she added.

Recently, Naig put up her own management company which she named Wais Communications Inc.

On Instagram, she said it was Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi who urged her to open a company so she could manage the endorsement deals of her family.

Currently, Naig owns about 10 businesses including restaurants, a vacation house, a salon and more.

The couple have three children, including their adopted daughter Pia.

