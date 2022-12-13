Video of vagrant hugging ABS-CBN reporter in YouTube Top 10 for 2022

MANILA -- YouTube on Tuesday revealed the top trending videos that Filipinos watched and engaged with this 2022.

Included in its roster of top trending videos is the clip of a vagrant who unexpectedly gave ABS-CBN News reporter Larize "Izzy" Lee a hug while she was on air in the TeleRadyo program “Sakto” last April.

The clip, which has made the rounds of social media, was uploaded on ABS-CBN News’ YouTube channel seven months ago and has now garnered more than 6.5 million views.

It ranked eighth in the YouTube list which was topped by the sequel of Kristories’ “Aswang sa Probinsya.”

Meanwhile, the video streaming site also released its top music videos and top creators for 202which were topped by Blackpink’s "Pink Venom," and Geo Ong, respectively.

Below are the complete lists of the three categories.

Top Trending Videos

ASWANG SA PROBINSYA 2 | KA BENJO | TAGALOG ANIMATED HORROR STORY by Kristories @Bianca Umali DI NAKAPAG PIGIL! @Ruru Madrid @Buboy Villar by FATBOYS BAON by Geo Ong MOMMY CHALLENGE WITH VICE GANDA! | IVANA ALAWI by Ivana Alawi JOKWARD by Cong TV Bagong Taon sa PINAS | Pinoy Animation | New Year Special by Kei Nine BIA 1ST MAGICAL BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION | ZEINAB HARAKE by Zeinab Harake VIRAL: ABS-CBN reporter niyakap ng palaboy habang nag-uulat | ABS-CBN News by ABS-CBN News What Really Happened In Las Vegas | Vice Ganda by Vice Ganda ZEUS by Viy Cortez

Top Music Videos

BLACKPINK - ‘Pink Venom’ M/V

Charlie Puth - Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) [Official Video]

Ace Banzuelo - Muli | Official Music Video

Anees - Sun and Moon Remix (ft. JROA)

Adie, Janine Berdin - Mahika (Official Lyric Visualizer)

Zack Tabudlo - Asan Ka Na Ba (Lyric Video)

FLOW G - Praning (Official Music Video)

Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz - What Else Can I Do? (From "Encanto")

Moira Dela Torre - Kumpas (Official Lyric Video)

Wasted - J emm Dahon, KL, Kushin, Ft. Aeron J, Guthrie

Top Creators