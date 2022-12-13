Kristel Fulgar makes first TV guesting in South Korea

After signing a contract with an entertainment agency in South Korea, Kristel Fulgar has made her first-ever TV appearance.

As seen in her recent vlog, Fulgar appeared in an unidentified Korean TV show where she guested along with other Korean influencers.

Screenshot rom Kristel Fulgar's vlog

While she considers the experience fun and memorable, Fulgar admitted she is not yet fully ready to enter the entertainment industry in Korea.

“So I just accepted this project just for fun and because it was offered to me by my friend Joseph,” she said. “I guess i would be needing more time to learn their language and gain some more courage to explore my career in a different country.”

Last month, Fulgar revealed that she inked a deal with Fivestones Entertainment so she could secure a working visa in South Korea.

“Kasi kapag kumuha ako ng student visa, they will require me two sems, six months 'yun na mag-aaral ako. Ayaw ko na mag-aral ng six months,” she said.

“And then Big Boss is friends with CEO Han and he asked for a favor. Since they are friends and they do business together, they said they would provide me with an E6 visa which is a working visa here in Korea,” she added.

The former child star, however, told her subscribers that she is not yet prepared to join show business in Korea.

“He said why not try din daw showbiz here? I am not prepared for that guys, so huwag muna kayo mag-expect na mag-aartista ako dito. Kasi hindi pa ako ganun ka-confident mag-Korean honestly. Later na, let’s see kung anong matutunan ko sa school. Baka magkaroon ako ng confidence and ita-try ko na 'yung [showbiz],” she said.

For now, she would rather focus on learning the Korean language first.

Related video: