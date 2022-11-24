Actress and singer Kristel Fulgar has inked a deal with a South Korean entertainment agency.

In her most recent vlog, Fulgar said she recently signed with Fivestones Entertainment so she could secure a working visa in South Korea.

“Kasi kapag kumuha ako ng student visa, they will require me two sems, six months 'yun na mag-aaral ako. Ayaw ko na mag-aral ng six months,” she said.

“And then Big Boss is friends with CEO Han and he asked for a favor. Since they are friends and they do business together, they said they would provide me with an E6 visa which is a working visa here in Korea,” she added.

The former child star, however, told her subscribers that she is not yet prepared to join show business in Korea.

“He said why not try din daw showbiz here? I am not prepared for that guys, so huwag muna kayo mag-expect na mag-aartista ako dito. Kasi hindi pa ako ganun ka-confident mag-Korean honestly. Later na, let’s see kung anong matutunan ko sa school. Baka magkaroon ako ng confidence and ita-try ko na 'yung [showbiz],” she said.

While she is open to the idea, Fulgar admits she gets extremely nervous just thinking about it.

“Showbiz in the Philippines is so tough na. How much more here? I am not expecting anything here. I just want to enjoy. When I start to think about it, I feel pressured na. But let’s see anong mangyayari sa life ko dito sa Korea.”

For now, she would rather focus on learning the Korean language first.