Kristel Fulgar records first original Korean song

MANILA – Kristel Fulgar has finally ticked off recording a Korean song from her bucket list.

In a vlog, the Kapamilya star shared that she recently collaborated with her Korean friend, businessman Yohan Kim.

The two, who are in separate countries, recorded “Smile Again,” which will be used as a track in a new Filipino-Korean web series titled “Love From Home.”

“Sobrang excited ako and itong song na ito prinoduce ng Korean artist din sa Korea. Siyempre for me it’s a pleasure to work with very talented Korean people and finally magkakaroon na ako ng original song ko na Korean at saka may ka-duet ako na napakagaling na singer,” the actress said.

Fulgar said recording the song is like a dream come true for her because she’s been a fan of Korean drama.

“Dati kino-cover ko lang 'yung mga Korean OST, ngayon nagkaroon ako ng original na OST ng isang web drama so I’m so happy. Parang for me it’s like a dream come true. Kapag nanonood ako ng mga Korean drama, doon ako kinikilig,” she said.

Fulgar also shared how she wants her listeners to feel when they finally hear the tune.

“Bilang OST siya ng Fil-Korean web series, parang gusto kong iparamdam 'yung ganung kilig sa tao. Ganun ginawa itong kantang ‘to. Nakakakilig para maramdaman ng mga audience. Actually noong kinakanta ko ‘to, hindi ko rin mapigilan na hindi mag-smile kasi 'yung lyrics niya very sweet, very calm. Galing din nung pagkaka-arrange ng composer nitong kanta na ’to,” she said.

