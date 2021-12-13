There is nothing like discovering new music. Especially if it is hearing from Filipino talent around the world.

“Another Day, Another Time: A Schizo Lokal Pinoy Playlist” will be out this December from California-based indie label Schizowerkz and will be sold locally through Backspacer Records.

The compilation features Filipino-American acts such as Peach Fantastic (melodic pop rock from Los Angeles), Far*Out (indie rockers from West Covina, California), Fights Without a Loss, 5MM (a rap group from Long Beach, California), AntiTrust (a thrash metal band from Las Vegas), Fallout (nu metal from Baldwin Park, California), Glenn Jacinto, Superproxy (A San Francisco band influenced by '90s Britrock), Monster Turned Machine, and Pink Table (from Simi Valley, California).

The cover depicts that staple of Asian diet -- rice in its uncooked form -- a visual metaphor for that raw and undiscovered talent.

This is the second release from Schizowerkz. The label, run by Le-Van De Guzman, also put out "The Ghost of Manong," also a compilation album of other Fil-Am bands, that came out on picture disc in 2017 and has since sold out its 300 copy run. Among the bands that was featured on that record was Stella’s Notch that featured Melody del Mundo, vocalist of Manila-based dream pop band Sugar Hiccup.

“We have a lot of good Filipino-American bands here,” said de Guzman. “When we put out ‘The Ghost of Manong,’ we wanted those back home to hear the bands here. With ‘Another Day, Another Time’ the music fans back in the Philippines will get to hear a different batch of talent from here. It shows that wherever Filipinos are, we thrive in making music.”

“This has been a very good year for music in general in spite of the pandemic and for Filipino artists who have put their music out in physical formats like vinyl, cassette, and compact disc,” summed up Backspacer Records’ Robert Tuazon. “’Another Day, Another Time’ like all compilations are to open up music fans to new music. You have to give it a chance.”

“Another Day, Another Time” will be available for local music fans at Backspacer Records. Look them up in Facebook.