Celebrities react to Miss Universe results

MANILA -- Local celebrities on Monday turned to social media to express their thoughts after Beatrice Gomez, the Philippines' representative to the 70th Miss Universe pageant, finished at the Top 5.

On microblogging site Twitter, celebrities thanked Gomez for representing the Philippines as they congratulated her for making it to the Top 5.

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the new Miss Universe.

Below are some of the tweets of local celebrities:

Vice Ganda

All good!!! Well fought. Congratulations and thank you Beatrice Luigi Gomez!!!! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) December 13, 2021

Bianca Gonzalez

Tbh Bea got the toughest question sa Top 5. She would have nailed answering body shaming, women leaders, social media, but she still DELIVERED!!!! Nakakaproud maging Pilipina!!!! 🇵🇭 — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) December 13, 2021

Jed Madela

Pia Wurtzbach

Yakap mga kababayan ❤️ 2018 tayo last nag top 5. We should be proud of Bea! #70thMissUniverse #MissUniverse2021 — Pia Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) December 13, 2021

MJ Lastimosa

So proud of BEA!!!!!! We’re back in the top 5! What a finish!!!!!! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) December 13, 2021

Ruffa Gutierrez, meanwhile was shocked that Gomez didn't make it to the Top 3.

Nevertheless we are proud of you #BeatriceLuigiGomez 🇵🇭🙏🏻

You represented our country with pride!! Congratulations and keep your chin up!! #Philippines #MissUniverse — Ruffa Gutierrez (@iloveruffag) December 13, 2021

K Brosas