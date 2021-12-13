Home  >  Entertainment

Celebrities react to Miss Universe results

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2021 11:45 AM | Updated as of Dec 13 2021 11:59 AM

MANILA -- Local celebrities on Monday turned to social media to express their thoughts after Beatrice Gomez, the Philippines' representative to the 70th Miss Universe pageant, finished at the Top 5. 

On microblogging site Twitter, celebrities thanked Gomez for representing the Philippines as they congratulated her for making it to the Top 5.

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the new Miss Universe.

Below are some of the tweets of local celebrities:

Vice Ganda

Bianca Gonzalez

Jed Madela

Pia Wurtzbach

MJ Lastimosa

Ruffa Gutierrez, meanwhile was shocked that Gomez didn't make it to the Top 3.

K Brosas

