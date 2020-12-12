‘MMK’: Joshua Garcia tugs at heartstrings with portrayal of a poor kid with dreams

Joshua Garcia and Nonie Buencamino star in a touching father-son story about daring to escape poverty with dreams. Maalaala Mo Kaya

MANILA — As Maro (Joshua Garcia), the image of determination in this weekend’s inspiring “Maalaala Mo Kaya” episode, walks inside the room where his parents waited, his toga in tow, his mother (Shamaine Buencamino), who has never once supported his dreams because she wanted him to face the reality that they’re poor, could only look away in shame: “Pinakita mo na mali ako.”

The moment sums the story up, capturing the impressiveness of Maro actually achieving his dream of a college diploma despite the odds in one neat line and scene.

Although the story of students overcoming poverty has been told before in countless movies and dramas, including past episodes of “MMK,” this one still managed to feel fresh, by emphasizing the relationship Maro had with his dad (Nonie Buencamino), as opposed to the actual difficulties he experienced.

It took ample time to show the heartfelt conversations Maro had with his father —how it evolved from him being the naively optimistic one, to him losing all his confidence and hope in life, to his dad making a 180-turn on the belief that the higher one dreams, the harder the inevitable fall.

It was touching to see Maro’s father admit he was wrong in trying to rid their children of dreams, constantly conditioning them that their reality as poor people was inescapable, in turn changing his life as well as he decided to quit fishing and dare to run as one of their barangay’s kagawad, bringing along the idea of change and hope.

Contrast that to Shamaine’s character, who never did stray from her pessimistic stance until the episode’s final moments, and it really drives home the importance of having a support system (a plaster to patch the leaks of a boy’s sinking ship of dreams, as the episode’s metaphor goes), when facing overwhelming challenges.

As the episode aired, social media was filled with praise for “MMK,” not only for the inspiring story, but also for picking great actors like Garcia and the Buencaminos for their parts.

Grabe yung iyak ko sa paglabas niya na naka-toga. So happy for Maro and his family. ❤️ deserving magtagumpay pero kelangan ba talaga pagdaanan ang pinagdaanan niya? Masakit din. #MMKLifeSketch — ketoy (@ketooooy) December 12, 2020

#MMKLifeSketch is one of the episodes of MMK I can relate to. Minsan kung sino pa yung mga taong ineexpect natin na susuporta at magtitiwala like our parents minsan yun pa yung nagdodown satin. But I know na ineencourage lang nila tayo na mas lumaban pa! ✨ — faye (@fayecruzzzz) December 12, 2020

#MMKLifeSketch

Thank you for reminding us.

Tunay na hindi hadlang ang kahirapan sir.

Napakagaling mo sa role na ito Joshua👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UvMztCvifC — Jude Carlo (@JCarlo_Dmittry) December 12, 2020

Sana all, kapag pinanghihinaan ng loob, may nagtatapal din ng butas natin para hindi sumuko sa buhay...... #MMKLifeSketch — Mark Bantay (@markbantay08) December 12, 2020

Anubayan pinaiyak naman ako ni joshua nung lumabas siya na naka toga 😭😭😭 #MMKLifeSketch — iambulletproof (@R15bulletproof) December 12, 2020

may growth naman pala ang parents. i guess that's the key: the parents have to have dreams for themselves first before dreaming, and encouraging their kids' dreams. that's the point of this, i guess? #MMKLifeSketch — pao (@paoacflores) December 12, 2020

