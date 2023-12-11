American rock band Fall Out Boy during their 'So Much For (Tour) Dust' in the Philippines held at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2023. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — American rock band Fall Out Boy brought nostalgia as well as new music during their comeback concert in the Philippines held last Saturday.

The band, whose last visit to the Philippines was back in 2013 to showcase their album "Save Rock and Roll," kicked off the concert with "Love From the Other Side," the lead single of its latest album "So Much (For) Stardust."

This was followed by the classics "The Phoenix," "Sugar, We're Goin Down," and "Uma Thurman."

Fall Out Boy also played early 2000s tracks like "A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More, 'Touch Me," and "Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy," "Calm Before the Storm," "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race," "Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes," "Bang the Doldrums," and "Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet."

Fans lit the Araneta Coliseum pink when Fall Out Boy sang one of its newest tracks “Fake Out.”

Pete Wentz was amazed with crowd's energy and thanked their fans for being patient.

"You guys are f***ing amazing. Sorry, (if) it took (us) 10 years to get here,"

Lead vocalist Patrick Stump took charge and did a piano medley of "What a Catch, Donnie," "Golden," and "Don't Stop Believin'."

Stump said the Philippines has a special place in his heart as his wife, Elisa Yao, is of Filipino descent.

"I'm sorry it take so long to be here. It's good to see everybody again. We missed the Philippines," he said.

"A lot of you probably know that I married to a Filipino family. I got a barong. It means a lot to me to be here and it's amazing you guys are the best audience in this entire tour easily," he added.

Concert-goers were in for a treat when the band played their hit track "Save Rock and Roll," Dance, Dance," and their latest track "Hold Me Like a Grudge."

The Filipino fans got "Sophomore Slump or Comeback of the Year" for the Magic 8 Ball song segment.

Fall Out Boy ended with a bang singing classics "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)," "Thnks fr th Mmrs," "Centuries," and "Saturday."

