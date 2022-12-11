MANILA - It seems just like yesterday when Maroon 5 last visited the Philippines as part of their “Red Pill Blues” world tour in support of their sixth studio album of the same title.

That was in 2019. And that was also the American band’s sixth time to perform in Manila.

Three years later, at a time when music artists are finally returning to live events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Maroon 5 returned to the country for a show at the Mall of Asia Arena last Dec. 8.

A testament of how much Filipinos love them despite the concert’s expensive tickets, the arena was filled to the brim and fans screamed as the band first emerged onstage.

Adam Levine wasted no second and went straight to singing “Moves Like Jagger,” a familiar song to everyone in the arena, to kick off the 90-minute concert.

From there, the band alternately sang classic hits and newer songs such as “This Love,” “Stereo Lights,” “One More Night,” “Animals,” “Love Somebody,” “What Lovers Do,” “Wait,” “Maps,” and “Harder to Breathe” --- all of which the audience sang along to EVERY WORD.

WATCH: Maroon5 rocked the Mall of Asia Arena. Led by front man Adam Levine, the band opened the almost two-hour concert with 'Moves Like Jagger.' | via @mjfelipe pic.twitter.com/DxzQywiZjI — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 8, 2022

Maroon5's setlist was packed with hits like 'This Love,' 'Stereo Hearts,' 'Animals,' 'Sunday Morning,' 'Cold,' 'What Lovers Do' and more. | via @mjfelipe pic.twitter.com/cRQpqIUpRS — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 8, 2022

Levine also took time to interact with the audience, telling them why Maroon 5 always comes back to the Philippines.

“We like coming back here for many reasons,” he shared. “However, the number one reason we like to come here is because we know how much you guys love to sing. As a singer, I cannot even tell you how much joy that brings me and the rest of the band to come up here – to a place where I know that’s ya’ll’s thing. You love to sing! That just makes us feel so good out here. Because there are some places we go and people feel more shy and they don’t want to sing.”

Levine also noted how the Philippine crowd just seems to be bigger and bigger every time they return.

“This is a special place for us… This is incredible! Every time we come here, it just feels like you guys love to be in it. You guys sing louder, you sing louder than anyone else in the world!”

Halfway through their set, Adam mentioned how they love visiting the Philippines because 'you guys sing louder than any place in the world.' | via @mjfelipe pic.twitter.com/joEWpMF6Y4 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 8, 2022

Levine did a stripped version of “Payphone,” which was definitely one of the highlights of the concert. He gave the song a more personal and nostalgic feel while also letting the audience at one point do the entirety of its chorus just to prove his point of how much Filipinos indeed love to sing.

Adam then started singing an acoustic version of Maroon5's hit song 'Payphone,' and the jampacked MOA Arena crowd sang along. | via @mjfelipe pic.twitter.com/eCcUTWWFGE — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 8, 2022

Levine’s connection with the audience didn’t end there when he sang the band’s other hits such as “Beautiful Mistakes,” “Don’t Wanna Know,” “Cold,” “Sunday Morning” and “Girls Like You.”

Of course, the audience wouldn’t let Maroon 5 off without performing some of its most popular songs. When the band returned on stage for the encore, Levine sang not just one or two, but five more songs!

He began with “Daylight,” followed by “Memories” and “Lost Stars” from the movie “Begin Again.” After playing that song, Levine said he's impressed that the crowd knew the tune and sang along with him.

WATCH: Adam sang 'Lost Stars' from the movie 'Begin Again.' He was impressed that the crowd knew the song and sang along with him. | via @mjfelipe pic.twitter.com/smUFofuNlo — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 8, 2022

Levine a stripped version as well of “She Will Be Loved” before the band joined him all out mid-way through the tune. He explained that the song is definitely one of his all-time favorites since it was released two decades ago as part of their first album.

Before performing their last song, Levine turned a little sentimental as he expressed how much doing concerts in countries they never thought they’d be able to visit mean so much to him and the rest of the band.

“I just wanted you guys to know that we’re from obviously very far from here. But being a musician, being in a band, singing for my art, my job for all the 20 years – our music brought us here. And we were able to share something so special with you guys,” he said.

“I just want to say that on behalf of the band and everybody back there, that we appreciate it so much more than you could ever know. We just want to say thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts. We see you and we appreciate your support for the last 20 years. Without you guys, we cannot do this. We love you guys. We thank you. Thank you!”

Giving everyone a rush, Maroon 5 ended the show with “Sugar.”

Maroon5 closed the show with their smash hit single 'Sugar.' | via @mjfelipe pic.twitter.com/iL21n8m7PR — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 8, 2022

FROM THE ARCHIVE