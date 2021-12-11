Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial in 'Dulo'

Bianca (Barbie Imperial) was an architect doing freelance work. Dex (Diego Loyzaga) was a blogger and photographer. They hit it off immediately upon their first meeting in a bar. Within two months, they already decide to live together. It did not take long for their rose-colored honeymoon period to fade and for the sobering realities of adult life take over. Will the relationship of Bianca and Dex pull through the very rough patch they faced?

This relationship was so whirlwind, it only took 7 months for it to reach a crisis. Gigs were not coming in regularly for both of them so income was limited. Then, tempting offers start coming in for Bianca. First, a phone call from Bianca's mother (Mickey Ferriols) offering a sponsored Masters course in San Francisco. Second, a chance encounter from Bianca's ex-boyfriend Gab (Patrick Sugui) offering her a well-paying job in Singapore. Will she take the bait?

Diego Loyzaga had been directed to give an over-the-top style of acting as Dex. His "happy" was cloying and childish. His "angry" was explosive roaring rage. His "sad" was a slobbering mess of tears. Right off the bat, you knew this guy had serious emotional baggage behind him. There was always an unsettling atmosphere whenever the two of them were together as the unstable Dex always exuded an air of impending trouble.

Barbie Imperial makes us want to comfort her as Bianca. She knew she was on short end of this relationship but she cannot do anything about it. She had been a victim of emotional blackmail from the very start, as she caved in whenever Dex turned on his waterworks. She seemed genuinely happy when she was with her friends Les (Jean Kiley Manguera) and Ann (Andrea Barbiera), but there was a cloud about her when she was with Dex.

Loyzaga and Imperial are real-life sweethearts and this was their first movie together. Unfortunately, their negative screen chemistry here was uncomfortable to watch. This film went to such extremes of melodrama, especially with predictable detours like Dex's friend Soph (Meg Imperial) and Dex's father (Jojo Abellana). It felt oddly old-fashioned even with the young actors and writer/director (Fifth Solomon), who are all still in their 20s.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, “Fred Said.”