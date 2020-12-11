‘Truth will come out’: Nadine’s camp ‘welcomes’ Viva’s lawsuit, calls agency ‘oppressive’

Actress Nadine Lustre. FILE/ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Nadine Lustre and her legal counsel, Atty. Lorna Kapunan, are not bothered by the breach of contract suit filed by Viva Artists Agency (VAA) against the actress stemming from her decision to terminate her management contract.

“We welcome the complaint and we are confident that the truth will come out about VAA being predatory, oppressive and abusive not only of Nadine but its many other talents,” Kapunan told ABS-CBN News Friday night, shortly after Viva’s announcement that its talent management firm filed the complaint before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

VAA alleged that Lustre, who unilaterally revoked her management contract last January, violated her “valid and existing agency and management agreement by contracting independently with advertisers, promoters, and other third parties, in utter disregard of the exclusivity of her contract.”

It also reiterated that Lustre remains its exclusive artist until June 2029, based on valid contractual agreements.

Kapunan, however, disputed Viva’s stand and insisted it was the entertainment group that should be sued for breach of contract.

“The contract is an Agency contract and Nadine is the Principal — and it is the right of the Principal to terminate the Agent when it is not performing its commitments under the Agency Agreement,” Kapunan said.

“We are prepared to prove VAA’s material breach of the contract. We are likewise prepared to show that VAA is guilty of tortious third party interference by its threatening/ pressuring third parties dealing with Nadine in good faith and scaring them with potential court cases.”

Kapunan also cited Lustre’s undertakings, separate from VAA, since the start of 2020.

“Nadine is now self-managing which she has every right to do especially during this difficult pandemic,” she said. “It is her prerogative to continue to earn without VVA getting an unconscionable amount in agency fees which it does not deserve. This is not Nadine’s fight alone it is for all talents/artists who are similarly situated.”

Aside from her music recording, Lustre has had a steady stream of endorsement jobs this year, and has remained with ABS-CBN.

