Hashtags member Zeus Collins is now married

Photo from Nice Print Photography.

MANILA — Hashtags member Zeus Collins revealed Saturday that he is now married to Pauline Redondo.

In photos by Nice Print Photography, Collins shared that the ceremony was held at San Antonio, Zambales.

Collins proposed to Redondo during the Star Magic All-Star Games in May last year.

In a previous interview, Collins said that what he likes the most about Redondo is her simplicity.

The Hashtags member added that he always makes it a point to let Redondo know how special she is to him.

