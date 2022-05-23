MANILA – Zeus Collins was a scene-stealer during the Star Magic All-Star Games on Sunday, not for any sport but because of his love life.

In front of the crowd at the Araneta Coliseum, Collins went down on one knee to ask his girlfriend Pauline Redondo if she would marry him.

An emotional Redondo said yes leaving Collins crying tears of joy.

In a previous interview, Collins said the thing he likes the most about Redondo is her simplicity.

"Medyo na-challenge ako sa kanya at 'yun nga sobrang simple niya at mabait siya. Alam mo 'yung kung paano siya makipag-usap sa tao. Doon ako mas napalapit sa kanya nung ipinakilala niya ako kay Lord. Ang suwerte ko talaga," he said.

The Hashtags member said he always makes it a point to let Redondo know how special she is to him.

“Ako kasi lagi ko lang ipinaparamdam sa kanya na siya talaga ang special para sa akin. Nakakatuwa dahil may nagkakagusto sa iyo. Pero lagi kong sinasabi sa kanya na 'ikaw lang, huwag kang mag-isip ng kung ano-ano. Ikaw ang mahal ko, ikaw ang makakasama ko.'"

Collins and Redondo have been together for almost three years now.