'Can't Buy Me Love' cast thanks viewers with mall show

MANILA — The cast of the hit teleserye "Can't Buy Me Love," led by Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, thanked their viewers with a mall show held on Saturday.

Joining Mariano and Pangilinan at the event at Market!Market! in Taguig were their co-stars Kaila Estrada, Anthony Jennings, Albie Casiño, Ketchup Eusebio, Alora Sasam, Joao Constancia, Karina Bautista, and Gello Marquez.

"Can't Buy Me Love" has consistently made the Top 10 list of most viewed series on Netflix and has reached more than 475,000 peak concurrent viewers -- or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live at the same time.

This is Mariano and Pangilinan's first teleserye as a love team following the success of their series "He's Into Her," which ran for two seasons.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” airs new episodes on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

