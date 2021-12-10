Photos from ABS-CBN Entertainment

Kapamilya artists surprised their fans on Friday as iWantTFC revealed some of the upcoming shows on the platform in 2022, highlighted by the second season of “He’s Into Her” and the star-studded “The Goodbye Girl.”

The trending adaptation of “He’s Into Her” will have its second installation next year with almost the same cast led by the phenomenal love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Joining DonBelle on the blue carpet of iWantTFC Unwrapped were Jeremiah Lisbo, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, Kaori Oinuma, Vivoree Esclito, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, Dalia Verde, and director Chad Vidanes.

In a teaser, “He’s Into Her” Season 2 gave a glimpse of a tearful confrontation between Max (Mariano) and Deib (Pangilinan) who seem to be having some trust issues in their relationship.

“Di mawawala 'yung pressure pero super happy. We're excited to continue the stories we've told and to give back to our audience as well,” Vidanes said.

The first season of the series centered on Max, a hardworking girl from the province, as she navigates her new life as a student at Benison International School. Headstrong and principled, Max clashes with Deib, who is both feared as a bully and admired as a school heartthrob.

Forced to work together for a project, the two soon understand each other’s behavior, unpacking and helping each other resolve issues related to their families, and later, becoming each other’s support system towards their aspirations.

“He’s Into Her,” based on the books by Maxine Lat and directed by Vidanes, marked the launching project of Mariano and Pangilinan in lead roles and as a tandem.

The Star Cinema production enjoyed wild popularity, seen in its record-breaking viewership on iWantTFC, which reached 4 million active users during its run; as well as trending hashtags that reached the worldwide list on Twitter.

Meanwhile, fans will have a new “hugot” reference with “The Goodbye Girl” which revolves around the stories of women who experienced painful heartbreaks.

“Unique 'yung storytelling niya kasi point of view ng lahat ng babae na iniwan. At the same time, may hugot siya at pinaglalaban,” director Derick Cabrido said.

The iWantTFC show stars Angelica Panganiban, Maris Racal, Elisse Joson, Barbie Imperial, and Loisa Andalio. Joining them are JC de Vera, RK Bagatsing, Ronnie Alonte, Rico Blanco, and Turs Daza.

New Kapamilya actresses Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe are also teaming up for an upcoming iWantTFC show in 2022 “Sleep With Me.”

Hinting about inclusivity as a theme of the show, director Samantha Lee said the story takes place entirely at night.

“Sleep With Me” is produced by the partnership of Dreamscape Entertainment and Project 8 Projects.

“We want to try to tell a lot of different stories as possible. Janine and Lovi's characters both have their set of issues that they deal with that makes them excluded from society at large,” Lee explained.

Mariano also has another iWantTFC offering in 2022 aside from “He’s Into Her” as she stars in the third season of “Click, Like, Share” with Elmo Magalona, Esclito, and JC Alcantara.

Directed by Andoy Ranay, the series will talk about different stories anew, beginning with Esclito as a security guard whose life revolves around QR codes.

Alcantara’s character, on the other hand, will try to resolve the issues about his father, while Magalona’s episode talks about a young couple trying to navigate relationships in modern society where social media usually gets in the way.

The streaming platform will also offer a Mother’s Day special with “Misis Piggy” starring Sylvia Sanchez and her daughter Ria Atayde.

According to director Carlo Catu, the story revolves around Marivic’s (Sanchez) journey as a single mother to her three children.

Francine Diaz is also on a roll as she top-bills “Bola Bola,” with acclaimed filmmaker JP Habac attached as director.

“Bola Bola,” which has the tagline “Cook, Feed, Love, Repeat,” also features Albie Casiño, Akira Morishita, Ashton Salvador, Danica Ontengco, Analain Salvador, J-Mee Katanyag, Arlene Muhlach, and Gardo Versoza.

Habac said it is based on a young-adult romance novel about the joys and pains of first love and being confident with one’s skin.

“Tara, G!”, meanwhile, is a youth-oriented show that will talk about friendship and romance in the province of Benguet, directed by Cathy Camarillo.

It is bannered by a new generation of stars Anthony Jennings, Daniela Stranner, Oinuma, Alcantara, Zach Castañeda, CJ Salonga, and Esclito.

The seven shows are some of the gifts unwrapped by iWantTFC and ABS-CBN for 2022 alongside the airing of award-winning film of Charo Santos-Concio and Daniel Padilla's “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” (Whether the Weather is Fine).