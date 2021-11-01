'He's Into Her' trends on first day of Netflix streaming

MANILA – Hashtags related “He’s Into Her” made the list of trending topics on social media Monday just as the ABS-CBN series becomes available on the giant streaming platform Netflix.

As of writing, the top 2 trending topics on Twitter Philippines are #HesIntoHerOnNetflix and DONBELLE ON NETFLIX.

DonBelle is a play on the names of the series’ lead stars, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Several fans are excited that they can now binge-watch all 10 episodes of “He’s Into Her” anytime they want.

The first season of the series centered on Max (Mariano), a hardworking girl from the province, as she navigates her new life as a student at Benison International School. Headstrong and principled, Max clashes with Deib (Pangilinan), who is both feared as a bully and admired as a school heartthrob.

Forced to work together for a project, the two soon understand each other’s behavior, unpacking and helping each other resolve issues related to their families, and later, becoming each other’s support system towards their aspirations.

“He’s Into Her,” based on the books by Maxine Lat and directed by Chad Vidanes, marked the launching project of Mariano and Pangilinan in lead roles and as a tandem.

The Star Cinema production enjoyed wild popularity, seen in its record-breaking viewership on iWantTFC, which reached 4 million active users during its run; as well as trending hashtags that reached the worldwide list on Twitter.