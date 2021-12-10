Catriona Gray has arrived in Dubai in time for her Christmas concert with fellow Cornerstone talents this Friday, December 10.

The former Miss Universe is set to take part in the "Paskong Handog sa Pinoy" event at Festival Arena Dubai with Erik Santos, KZ Tandingan, Yeng Constantino, and K Brosas.

Also part of the show are TJ Monterde and Alira as special guests.

"So excited to be in town for my first live concert since before the pandemic!" Gray said in an Instagram post.

Known as the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe titleholder, Gray is hoping to make her mark on the music scene as a recording artist.

In a previous interview, she said is looking forward to making more music following the release of her first self-written song, "Love Language."

