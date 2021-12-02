MANILA -- Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray is looking forward to making more music following the release of her first self-written song, "Love Language."

In an online interview with the local music channel MYX on Wednesday, Gray said she would also like to learn from more experienced artists so she could further hone her craft.

"[I look forward to] creating more music. I feel like I have a bit of a confidence boost now," she said, thankful that "Love Language" has been warmly received by her fans.

"I'm really excited for the growth that could happen in the next year or so, and I'm really working on putting out music next year," she added.

Gray considers "Love Language," which was created in collaboration with Sydney-based producer Billy "Cabu" Cabusas, as "a journey of many firsts."

She pointed out how the track is "quite different from my other releases" as these are "all very assimilated to my public persona."

"'Love language' is the first release for me where I kind of explore who Catriona is as an artist. It is a love song and the way that it came about was quite organic in that it kind of just created itself in a way," she said.

"'Love Language' really is my baby," she added.

Gray, the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe titleholder, is hoping to make her mark on the music scene as a recording artist.

Before "Love Language," she released her own version of "Raise Your Flag," a song inspired by a statement she made during the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

