WATCH: Vice Ganda tries being a fast-food crew member

Vice Ganda entertains customers while serving them as a fast food crew member in his latest vlog. YouTube: Vice Ganda

MANILA — Count on Vice Ganda to make a visit to a fast-food store a laugh-out-loud experience.

The comedy superstar gave customers plenty to laugh about when he tried being a service crew member for a day at a branch of a popular fast food chain.

Vice Ganda shared his experience in his latest YouTube vlog entry released on Wednesday.

The “It’s Showtime” host was tasked to be a cashier, as well as the crew member in charge of handing unlimited rice to customers, all while observing safety protocols.

Numerous times, the comedian had the entire store laughing with his quips, like telling one customer to cook her own rice if she wanted another cup.

“Kanin pa ho? Magsaing kayo!” he said.

At one point, Vice Ganda was also visited by a “special” customer, his real-life boyfriend Ion Perez.

Vice Ganda later toured the kitchen, and was given a tutorial on grilling the signature chicken of the fast food chain.

Watch the entire vlog below:

Watch more in iWantTFC

RELATED VIDEO: