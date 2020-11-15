WATCH: The moment Vice Ganda was told to evacuate Balesin villa amid Ulysses

Comedian Vice Ganda and his partner Ion Perez were in Balesin Island when Typhoon Ulysses made landfall last Wednesday in the resort’s vicinity. YouTube: Vice Ganda

MANILA — Celebrity couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez had to evacuate twice as Typhoon Ulysses made landfall last week during their stay in Balesin Island in Polillo, Quezon.

The comedy superstar chronicled what was supposed to be a trip for recreation in his latest YouTube vlog, released on Sunday.

The vacation started off with fair weather, going by the first portion of the vlog, but strong winds and rain would later indicate that Ulysses was approaching.

By nighttime, Vice Ganda’s group was inside their beachfront villa, but could hear the violent roar of winds as Ulysses made its first landfall Wednesday night.

As they monitored the typhoon’s route, their power was cut off. It was restored momentarily, appearing to be sourced from a generator.

At that point, the neighboring villas started getting damaged. One of Vice Ganda’s companions, who was billeted at another villa, had to be transferred because of a leak from its damaged roof.

Vice Ganda’s group had intended to wait out the typhoon until morning, within the presumed safety of their villa. The howling winds, however, prevented them from getting any sleep.

“Sa naririnig ko, nininerbiyos ako,” Perez said. “Nasa mata talaga tayo ng bagyo, e.”

“It’s scary,” Vice Ganda agreed, “but let’s remain calm.”

A few moments later, Vice Ganda’s group got a call from the management of Balesin Island, informing that they will be evacuated.

Watch more in iWantTFC

By bus, they were brought to a cottage farther from the beach. Due to the weather disturbance, however, the place was without power.

The resort management then evacuated Vice Ganda’s group a second time to another structure, which the comedian felt was a “better place” in terms of safety.

By daylight of Thursday, Vice Ganda surveyed the beachfront area where their villas were situated. Several of them appeared to have extensive damage, including torn-off roofs.

“Sobrang hassle ‘yung nangyari kagabi, pero walang-wala ‘yun sa hassle ng mga naka experience ng binaha talaga hanggang sa loob ng bahay, hanggang sa bubong nila, ‘yung mga in-evacuate talaga kasi super dangerous,” he said.

“Walang-walang ‘tong na-experience namin.”

In the written closing message of the video, Vice Ganda condoled with the families whose loved ones and homes were lost to the devastation caused by Ulysses.

“Sadyang nakakatakot ang karanasan naming ito noong mga oras na ‘yung dahil ang mata ng bagyo ay nasa lugar na kinaroroonan namin,” he said.

“Ngunit nagpapasalamat kami sa Panginoon dahil lumipas ang ulan at nanatili kaming ligtas hanggang makabalik sa Maynila. Nakikiramay kami sa lahat ng mga kababayan natin na lubhang naapektuhan ng bagyong ito.”

The “It’s Showtime” host then invited his followers to take part in a donation drive he has organized which aims to bring urgent help to worst hit communities.