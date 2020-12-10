Lea Salonga's concert makes it to Billboard’s Classical Crossover Album chart

MANILA – Lea Salonga could not hide her excitement as she made it to Billboard’s Classical Crossover Album chart.

Salonga’s 2019 concert at the Sydney Opera House in Australia ranked seventh following "10" by Piano Guys, "Picture This" and "Merry Little Christmas" both by Mat & Savanna Shaw, "S&M2" by Metallica and San Francisco Symphony, "Classic Diamonds" by Neil Diamond and the London Symphone Orhestra at the 6th, 5th, 4th, 3rd and 2nd spots, respectively.

Topping the list is "Believe" by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

“OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’m on a Billboard chart,” exclaimed Salonga on Twitter after posting a screenshot of the list.

The same concert of Salonga was shown in the United States last month as part of the "Broadway's Best" lineup of PBS.

The Tony Award winner performed her signature songs from "Miss Saigon," "Les Misérables," "Aladdin," and "Mulan" in the Sydney concert.

Here's a less blurry pic! pic.twitter.com/J5EigYcWc6 — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) December 10, 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Salonga has rescheduled her North American tour to 2021.

Nonetheless, the "Voice of the Philippines" coach has been busy with virtual gigs during the quarantine, such as her Facebook live concert that raised P1 million in just one hour for vulnerable sectors amid the COVID-19 crisis.

She also joined the likes of Meryl Streep, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in an online concert and fundraiser last April.

The show honored Stephen Sondheim, considered one of the most important figures of 20th-century musical theater. His works as a composer and lyricist include "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Into the Woods," and "West Side Story."

