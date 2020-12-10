Exes Joross Gamboa, Roxanne Guinoo rekindle screen romance

MANILA — Former couple and “Star Circle Quest” graduates Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo are rekindling their hit “love team,” with a fresh co-starring stint.

The tandem, popularly known as “JoRox” in the early 2000s, portray a couple anew in the upcoming iWant original title “Hoy, I Love You.”

The two have been filming scenes in Batangas in recent weeks, going by the respective social media updates.

Gamboa and Guinoo have even come up with the #JoRoxHeartChallenge, where two people form a heart shape with their hands while facing each other.

A real-life couple for two years until their publicized breakup in 2006, “JoRox” eventually managed to become friends again.

They are now respectively married and with children.

“Hoy, I Love You” is helmed by director Theodore Boborol, who himself is reuniting with “JoRox” after headwriting the youth-oriented series “SCQ Reload” in 2004.

In an exchange between Guinoo and Boborol on Instagram, which the actress shared, the director said he feels having come “full circle” with the reunion project.

A release date for “Hoy, I Love You” has yet to be announced.

